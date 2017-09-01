Governor Rauner asks for federal assistance for flood victims

Governor Bruce Rauner asked President Donald Trump today to approve federal assistance to help people in Cook, Kane, Lake and McHenry counties recover flooding and severe storms in July.

“The information gathered during the recent damage assessments illustrates the difficult road many people face as they try to recover from the record and near-record flooding we experienced in July,” Gov. Rauner said. “Federal assistance would provide the much-needed help many need to repair their homes and replace personal property that was destroyed.”

Joint assessment teams from the Illinois Emergency Management Agency (IEMA), the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) reviewed damage in the four counties earlier this month.

The teams identified more than 3,200 homes that were damaged, including 244 homes with major damage, and 2,985 with less severe damage related to the floods and storms.

If Gov. Rauner’s request for Individual Assistance is approved, people in the approved counties would be eligible to apply for grants and low-interest SBA loans. Affected businesses also would be able to apply for low-interest SBA loans.