Governor Rauner calls for special session to solve school funding bill

Illinois Governor Bruce Rauner made the call Monday afternoon to bring lawmakers back to Springfield for a special session that will start Wednesday at Noon.

"We're going to call them in everyday, and they have plenty to do," Governor Rauner told TV-6 in a one-on-one interview. "They have to pass real education funding that we can all agree on so that our schools can open on time."

To pass a new evidence based funding model, Governor Rauner says Senate Bill 1 must be sent to his desk. He has already announced that he will amendatory veto part of the bill that gives money to fund pensions in

Chicago Public Schools. He says that would give more money to schools downstate.

"It allocates more money to low income districts," he said. "When I amendatory Veto the bill, I know the numbers. Moline will get about $900,000 more each year. Rock Island Schools will get about $1.1 Million more each year."

Democrat State Representative Mike Halpin, who we spoke with on Friday afternoon, voted for SB1. He says superintendents across the state want it passed.

"This bill is supported by Chicago, the Suburbs, and downstate," State Rep. Halpin (D) Rock Island said. "You don't find many issues where all of those areas agree on anything."

But the governor disagrees, saying CPS pensions should not be lumped with education.

"It's very simple, I can just take out the pension bailout language, put that in a separate bill," he said. "Pension are different than school funding and funding for our kid's education."

The first step is for leadership to release the bill to the governor so that amendatory veto can happen. Which is what Republican State Representative Tony McCombie (R) Savanna wants to see before she gets to Springfield.

"We've got work to be doing here in the district," she told TV-6 on Friday. "I don't want to be down in Springfield for three minutes because they haven't released the senate bill."

The governor is making that same push to lawmakers.

"They're sitting on the bill," he said. "They're sitting on the poison pill for the pension bailout and they want to wait to create a crisis to pass that through on the backs of taxpayers. That's not fair to our children."

The budget passed in early July had a mandate that Illinois switch to an evidence based funding model.

But, without an evidence based funding bill, like SB1 or another bill, money cannot make it to local districts.

Many superintendents say that without a funding bill, they only have enough reserve money to keep their doors open until October.

