Governor Rauner signs measures to ramp up treatment of mental illness, opioid abuse

Gov. Bruce Rauner signed a bill package that increases access to mental health and substance use disorder treatment and addresses the state’s opioid crisis.

“We are taking steps to dramatically improve mental health and substance use disorder treatment for the people of Illinois,” Rauner said. “These five initiatives work together to improve the quality of care and hopefully, the quality of life for so many Illinoisans suffering from mental health and substance use disorders.”

In a ceremony at Memorial Center for Learning & Innovation in Springfield on Wednesday, Rauner signed the bill package to improve the quality of care for Illinoisans with mental health and substance use disorders.

Signed Wednesday:

• Senate Bill 1707 improves insurance companies’ coverage of mental health and substance use disorder treatments and strengthens the ability of the Department of Insurance to protect consumers.

• Senate Bill 682 allows providers to give immediate access to outpatient treatment by removing prior authorization barriers.

• Senate Bill 3049 expands access to behavioral and mental health experts for Medicaid patients by allowing them to utilize telehealth technology.

Signed Tuesday:

• Senate Bill 3023 partners law enforcement agencies with licensed substance abuse service providers.

• Senate Bill 2951 provides the Department of Healthcare and Family Services the opportunity to apply for a waiver that would allow treatment for serious mental illness on the first episode of psychosis.

