Governor Rauner to honor Dixon High's Resource Officer Mark Dallas

The resource officer responsible for potentially saving dozens of lives is being honored by the governor of Illinois on Wednesday, May 30.

Gov. Bruce Rauner will honor Mark Dallas at the Illinois State Capitol.

On Wednesday, May 16, officers responded to Dixon High School for reports of an active shooter at the high school. Resource Officer Dallas was assigned to the school when he confronted the gunman, 19-year-old Matthew Milby.

Police say Dallas confronted Milby, who allegedly fired shots near the west gym. Milby then exited the school and ran, however, Dallas chased after him. The two then exchanged gunfire, Milby was shot and sustained non-life threatening injuries. Dallas was unharmed.

The day of the shooting, Gov. Rauner tweeted out his thanks and appreciation for Dallas.