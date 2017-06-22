Governor Reynolds talks historic tax credit, healthcare in Davenport stop

Governor Kim Reynolds made her second stop in the QCA on Thursday since becoming Governor.

She toured downtown projects like the Kahl building and City Square project that have benefited from Iowa's historic tax credit.

"We want to continue to see this kind of growth taking place in communities across the state," said Governor Reynolds.

The credit has enabled 400 million dollars in economic development in Davenport, according to Kyle Carter, Executive Director of the Downtown Davenport Partnership.

"They've really been utilized in the state," Gov. Reynolds said. "What I like about them is it's usually the last dollar in. So, there's already a great deal of investment that's gone into the project."

When asked if this money would still be available in the future, Reynolds says the state is still evaluating.

"We're looking at comprehensive tax reform," she said. "So, we want to look at it from a holistic perspective. You can't start by taking things off the table, but we certainly understand the value of what it brings."

Reynolds was also asked about the new nationwide healthcare plan pitched by Senate Republicans early Thursday.

"What I'm excited about is the process is moving forward," she said. "That's what needs to happen. Obamacare is unaffordable and unworkable."

Just days ago, Iowa's last healthcare insurer, Medica, announced it will seek a 43.5% increase in premium rates for next year under the Affordable Care Act.

Reynolds says the state is looking to create a stopgap plan to make sure people do not lose their coverage by January 1st, 2018.

"We're still focused with the White House to make sure we have that option so 72,000 Iowans don't have any coverage," Reynolds added.

She believes the new healthcare proposal is a step in the right direction.

"They'll walk through it. I'm sure it won't end up the way that it started the process, but I'm glad its moving forward."

