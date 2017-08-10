Governor Reynolds unveils new license plate designs for public vote

Gov. Kim Reynolds, Lt. Gov. Adam Gregg and Iowa Department of Transportation (DOT) Director Mark Lowe unveiled three potential designs for Iowa’s new license plate Thursday morning at the Iowa State Fair.

“The designs represent elements of what makes us Iowans,” Gov. Reynolds said. “We are patriotic. We are forward thinking. We take pride in our state’s natural beauty. And we embrace contributions from both the rural and urban areas of our state.”

“License plates offer Iowans the opportunity to display the spirit of our state wherever they go,” Lt. Gov. Gregg said. “Each of the three designs represents the state of Iowa in its own unique way.”

The designs were created by Iowa DOT graphic artists with input from the governor’s office and several state agencies. The new plate will replace the county standard issue plate which currently carries a blue and white city and country design. Right now, there will be no change to collegiate plates or other specialty plates that do not include this design.

The city and country plate design has been in place since 1998 and accounts for about 4.2 million of the 4.4 million plates in circulation.

Once a design is chosen, the new plate will be available sometime in 2018.

Plates with the new design will be issued to vehicle owners whenever they add or change vehicles and obtain new county standard plates and whenever they replace lost or stolen county standard plates.

In addition, Iowans that currently have county standard plates will receive replacement plates with the new design when their current plate reaches the end of its 10-year replacement cycle.

Vehicle owners who want a new plate sooner may purchase a set from their local county treasurer’s office for $5.

Iowans can cast a vote for their favorite design at the DOT’s booth (number 762-764) in the Varied Industries Building on the Iowa State Fairgrounds or online

Voting will be open Aug. 10-20.

