Governor orders criminal probe of Texas gymnastics ranch

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has ordered a criminal investigation into claims that former doctor Larry Nassar abused some of his victims at a Texas ranch that was the training ground for U.S. women's gymnastics.

Before his sentencing, former USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar made a brief statement, saying he would "carry the words" of his victims with him for the rest of his days.

Abbott ordered the Texas Rangers, the state's top criminal investigations unit, to look into the Karolyi Ranch. It hosted training camps for more than a decade until earlier this year. The Walker County Sheriff's Office is already investigating.

Several gymnasts have said Nassar abused them at the ranch.

Abbott called the allegations "gut-wrenching." He ordered the state investigation because the claims involve multiple jurisdictions and states.

Nassar was sentenced to 40 to 175 years in prison last week. More than 150 women and girls have said he had molested them under the guise of medical treatment.