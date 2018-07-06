Governor orders flags at half-staff to honor fallen soldier

Governor Kim Reynolds has ordered all flags in Iowa to fly at half-staff on July 7 to honor a fallen sailor.

Seaman First Class Leon Arickx was killed in action when the USS Oklahoma sunk during the attack on Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941.

The 22-year-old from Mitchell County’s remains were identified in January 2018 and were returned to his family in Iowa.

Arickx will receive full military honors during his ceremony July 7 in Osage at Sacred Heart Cemetary starting at 11 a.m.