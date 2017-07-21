Governor sets deadline for SB1 to be sent to him.

FILE - In this July 5, 2017 file photo, Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner speaks during a news conference, in Chicago. The budget impasse that began with Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner’s tenure is finally over, despite the Republican’s objections to the included income tax increase. Now the wealthy former businessman must ask voters for a second term in 2018 without reforms he promised and having lost a more than two-year fight. (G-Jun Yam File/Associated Press)
Posted:

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KWQC) - Governor Rauner threatened to call a special session in a tweet today if he does not have SB1 on his desk by noon on Monday.


SB1 is the Senate Bill for the school funding reform bill. The Illinois State Board of Education said the funding plan must be approved by Aug. 3 for schools to receive payments on time.

