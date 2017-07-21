Governor sets deadline for SB1 to be sent to him.

Governor Rauner threatened to call a special session in a tweet today if he does not have SB1 on his desk by noon on Monday.

BREAKING: The legislature must send me SB1 by noon on Monday, or I will call a special session to get it done https://t.co/yNPLmixDje #twill — Bruce Rauner (@BruceRauner) July 21, 2017

SB1 is the Senate Bill for the school funding reform bill. The Illinois State Board of Education said the funding plan must be approved by Aug. 3 for schools to receive payments on time.