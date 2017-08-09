Governor signs law streamlining government purchasing

Gov. Bruce Rauner has signed a law that makes state government purchasing less cumbersome.

The Republican signed the measure Wednesday in Urbana at the University of Illinois.

The law eliminates administrative delays for universities. It also allows government agencies to enter joint-purchasing agreements to increase cost-saving buying power.

The measure began in the Senate as part of the "grand bargain" budget compromise laid out last winter by Democratic Senate President John Cullerton of Chicago and former Senate Republican Leader Christine Radogno of Lemont.

It was seen as answering one of Rauner's calls for government streamlining in an attempt to get a budget agreement that had stalled for two years.

Republican Sen. Chapin Rose of Mahomet says it will allow more spending on students in college classrooms.