Governor signs proclamation allowing oversized and overweight loads of grain

Governor Kim Reynolds has signed a proclamation allowing overweight and oversized grain loads for 60 days of the harvest season.

It allows vehicles that transport corn, soybeans, straw, hay, silage, and stover to be up to 90,000 pounds gross weight without a permit to be hauled.

The proclamation is for loads transported on all highways in Iowa, excluding the interstate system and loads that don't exceed a maximum of 90,000 pounds gross weight, don't exceed the maximum axle weight limit under the non-primary highway maximum gross weight table in Iowa Code § 321.463 (5) (b), by more than 12.5 percent, do not exceed the legal maximum axle weight limit of 20,000 pounds and comply with posted limits on roads and bridges.

The proclamation begins September 15 and ends November 13.