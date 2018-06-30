Grand Opening for a new Library and Community Center in Muscatine, Iowa

The new Muscatine facility is much more than just a library. The Musser Public Library & HNI Community Center held it's grand opening today, after 3 weeks of being open. The event included tours and puppet shows/arts and crafts for children. It was originally supposed to be held outside with a few more activities, but the heat prevented that from happening.

The building used to be the corporate headquarters for the office furniture company HNI. The company donated the building to the city of Muscatine in 2016. The Vice President of the company, Gary Carlson, brought up the idea of making it into the new public library and also a community center. "Gary came up with the idea that maybe it would be the best thing for the community if they could donate it to us for a library and community center," said library Director Pam Collins.

The building is full of books and magazines, but also conference rooms, computers, and areas to hangout and have fun. "We'll get a lot of people in this building who aren't what you would think of as traditional library users," said Collins. "They're not coming here to check out a book or a DVD or something. They're coming here to either have an experience or they're coming here to meet with somebody."

Director Pam Collins was excited and proud to be a part of the ceremony. Although she loves books and thinks reading is an important aspect of learning, she is excited to show the Muscatine area all of the things the new facility will bring. "We're really all about making connections and bringing people together," she said. "That isn't always going to end in a book."

The city received a grant to put money towards the community center.

That grant also includes money for a dog park, along with new trails and cabins at Deep Lake Park.