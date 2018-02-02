Grand Rapids Police Department warns Netflix users of email scam

The Grand Rapids Police Department in Michigan has posted to its Facebook page warning Netflix users of an email phishing scam.

The department says they've been made aware of the emails that are claiming the user's account will be deactivated due to the company being unable to "validate billing information."

The email provides links where the user would then enter their personal information and credit card numbers. The Michigan department said this is not a legitimate email from Netflix and that by doing this, it may compromise your identity.

The post says if you are to encounter this email, they urge you to close it out without opening any links. If you receive the email and are hesitant, they say to go to Netflix's website directly and check the status of your account through the company's website, not through the email.