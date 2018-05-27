Grandson receives award for saving blind grandmother from house fire

A Muscatine grandmother is crediting her grandson for saving her life during a 2017 house fire. He was honored by the Muscatine Fire Department for his heroic act. Eight-year-old Kaiden Herlein says he learned exactly what to do from his school.

Herlein loves building Legos with his cousin Nathan. He says it's one of his favorite things to do, along with enjoying a good meal at his Grandmother Heidi Hoppe's house.

His day started out similar on Thanksgiving in 2017, he enjoyed a meal and went outside to play and wait for his grandfather, but things quickly changed.

“I came inside and Grandma Heidi said, what's that funny smell? Then I looked at the fire and in one second when I saw the fire, the alarm went off,” said Herlein.

A light fixture in the living room caught fire and Kaiden quickly remembered.

“When the fireman came to our school,” said Herlein.

So he followed the steps, he was taught.

“I called 9-1-1 because she couldn't see the numbers,” said Herlein.

“I’m blind legally blind,” said Heidi Hoppe, Kaiden’s grandmother.

His grandmother says if it wasn't for Kaiden, she doesn't know what would have happened.

“Would I have been silly enough to go in and do things? Maybe quench the fire, I don't know,” said Hoppe.

She says even when she tried to go back to the house to grab some stuff, Kaiden wouldn't let her.

“You cannot go, we have to go out. Oma come out with me. He kept pulling me through the kitchen onto the porch out to the driveway,” said Hoppe.

His actions to save both his life and his grandmothers did not go unnoticed. The Muscatine Fire Department recently presented him with the Meritorious Civilian Award.

“I’m very proud of him, he's a good kid,” said Hoppe.

Kaiden's only the second person to receive the award, but he wasn't surprised.

“I knew I was going to get the award,” said Herlein.

Now in the same room the fire started, he and his cousin with grandma watching over can continue building Legos.

“I’m very grateful for Kaiden, who knows what would have happened if he hadn't been here,” said Hoppe.

The fire department says the working smoke detector Hoppe had was installed by the department's smoke detector program, just a few months prior to the fire. The fire left Hoppe displaced for around 5 months, she was able to move back into her home of 52 years last month.

