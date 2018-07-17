Grant will help revitalize downtown

Buildings in downtown Maquoketa will soon get a face lift thanks to a new half-million dollar grant.

City officials and business owners say their city has a lot to offer and by fixing the buildings up and getting it to the historic site it used to be. It will be a win-win situation for all involved.

“It's just not something that would be affordable for most of the business owners without that grant. It's hundreds to thousands of dollars to usually do a façade,” said Sue Mayberry, owner of Farmers Creek.

Mayberry opened her antiques and wine bar business just last year and so far she's loving it. She says when she first took over the property it required a lot of fixing up.

“Pretty much everything, all new plumbing and wiring,” said Mayberry.

It wasn't an easy investment, but she knew it would attract customers. Mayberry says she's even more excited that the outside of the property will also be getting a lift. Thanks to a grant she, along with other businesses, organizations, and the city pushed to get.

“We are very excited about the facade program because it will fix up the other building as well as ours,” said Mayberry.

“This is an effort to revitalize a lot of the buildings that have been here for as long as the city has,” said Nicolas Hockenberry, Director of Jackson County Economic Alliance.

The $500,000 grant will help 18 business. The city says since there was so much interest from businesses to be part of the program, they decided to split downtown into two districts. So this first grant will go towards fixing the Westside of Main Street. Once that's done, they will apply for another grant to fix the Eastside.

“Second and first story rehabilitation of their facades, so in two years’ time, the downtown at least on this side of the street will look completely different,” said Hockenberyy.

The city says they hope this will attract more people to the town in the future.

“I have no idea where we are going, but it's a wonderful direction. It’s nice to see the optimism, it's nice to see the pride come back into town,” said Don Schwenker, Maquoketa Mayor.

The city says despite the fire in 2008, they have now turned that space into a green space. Where they hold community events and that has helped attract crowds to the downtown area.

Along with the grant, participating property owners will be adding $250,000 along with the city. Construction will start either this fall or next spring.