Grassley calls for cameras in federal courts

Before President Trump announced his choice for the U.S. Supreme Court, Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley used the focus on the courts to push for allowing cameras in federal courtrooms.

"It brings transparency. It brings educational opportunities, so I think it's about time that we have rules mandating cameras in the court room, including the Supreme Court, so people can see how the Judicial branch of government functions," Grassley said.

Iowa, along with many other states, allows cameras in state courts. But cameras are banned from federal court cases.