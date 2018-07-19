Grassley says president must listen to agencies who say Russia meddled in 2016 election

Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley says President Trump needs to listen to all the agencies that have said Russia did meddle in the 2016 election.

"I would say to Trump if I were talking to him, you ought to listen to Dan and you ought to listen to all of the people on the hill that say Russians are interfering. Where do you get the idea that they aren't interfering?" Grassley said.

Grassley was referring to Dan Coats, the national director of intelligence.

The Iowa senator also says he thinks Russia could even be interfering in the November election.

Grassley also said "ought to accept (President Donald Trump's) apology" following Trump's revision of his comments regarding Russian President Vladimir Putin.