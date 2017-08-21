Great American Eclipse Forecast

Showers and storms ongoing this morning will likely move into our area prior to sunrise and will likely keep clouds over our area today. The solar eclipse starts at 11:48AM in the QCA with mostly cloudy skies. It will peak at 1:14PM with overcast skies still expected. The eclipse wraps up at 2:38PM and some clearing will take place south of I-80. So long story short if you can head south today, you will have a better chance at seeing the eclipse.