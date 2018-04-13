Great horned owls make home in QCA yard

Jay Wolf thought he had great horned owls living on his Whiteside County property, but he could not be sure.

“They hunt at night and hide during the day,” Wolf said. “They are very nocturnal and not seen very often.”

Wolf, a wildlife photographer, decided to try an artificial method to see if he could lure them out during the daytime.

On Thursday, he set up a wildlife caller in his yard, set the device to owl sounds, then watched from his living room to see if by some chance it would work.

To his astonishment, it did.

At first, one great horned owl appeared, then another and still another.

“I was very surprised to say the least,” Wolf told KWQC by email. “They could have cared less about me.”

The U.S. National Park Service describes great horned owls as “common but rarely seen” and says their activity is “restricted to night only, with few exceptions.”

Yet Wolf managed to coax three of them out of hiding in broad daylight.

Even after he approached with his camera, the owls remained long enough for him to take hundreds of photos and appeared to be calling back to his artificial sounds.

“Once I got them to come in they would not leave. As a matter of fact, I can hear them as I am writing this,” Wolf said.

He was not able to get a photo of all three owls together, but given their apparent comfort level he may get his chance yet.