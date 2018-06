Americans are not forgetting to eat their broccoli! In fact, broccoli is the most popular vegetable in America.

A new Green Giant survey finds that broccoli is the favorite vegetable in 47% of states across the country.

Corn takes the second spot, chosen as the favorite vegetable in nine states. Carrots top the list among Washington State and Maine consumers. And Idaho, known for its potatoes, was the only state to choose green peas as the most popular veggie.