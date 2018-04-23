"Greening" Up This Week

We talked about signs of consistent warmth last week, well now everything will start to green up this week! Highs will be in the 70s both today and tomorrow and the 60s the rest of this week. There is no major cold snap in sight and the only rain chance we have will be late Thursday. So overall this week it will not only start to feel like Spring it will also start to look like it too! This also means tree pollen will be very high to allergy season has officially kicked into gear too. Long story short, if you didn't get out this weekend, you will have plenty of chances this week.