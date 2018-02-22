Greitens has March 16 court date on felony count

The Latest on a grand jury indictment of Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens (all times local):

8 p.m.

Attorneys for Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens have filed a motion to dismiss the grand jury indictment accusing him of invasion of privacy.

The motion was filed Thursday afternoon, soon after it was announced that a St. Louis grand jury indicted the Republican governor, alleging he took a compromising photo of a woman he was having an affair with in 2015.

The motion says any activity Greitens engaged in was "consensual."

6:35 p.m.

Greitens in a Thursday statement said the indictment on felony invasion of privacy charges won't stop him from serving. He says he looks forward using legal remedies to reverse the action.

The Republican governor also called St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner a "reckless liberal prosecutor" and said the indictment was a "misguided political decision."

6:20 p.m.

Missouri's Republican House leaders say they are forming a group of lawmakers to investigate Gov. Eric Greitens following his indictment on a felony invasion-of-privacy charge.

House Speaker Todd Richardson issued a statement Thursday with other House leaders saying they "will carefully examine the facts contained in the indictment and answer the question as to whether or not the governor can lead our state while a felony case moves forward."

The House has the power to initiate impeachment proceedings against a governor.

A House investigation could be the first step in that, but the statement didn't specifically mention impeachment.

Richardson was joined in the statement by House Speaker Pro Tem Elijah Haahr and Majority Leader Rob Vescovo.

5:45 p.m.

Missouri Senate Democrat Gina Walsh says she is thinking about the women and families whose lives have been changed because of the actions of Gov. Eric Greitens, who was indicted on a felony invasion of privacy charge.

In a statement released Thursday after Greitens was indicted, Walsh, the interim Senate Minority Leader, did not say whether she thought the governor should resign. She said it is time for Missouri to take a stand and ensure that women are able to seek justice and equality if they are subject to harassment.

The Democratic Governors Association issued a statement calling for Greitens to resign, saying the indictment proves he is unfit to hold public office. The organization said Greitens should step down immediately because Missouri deserves a governor who can focus full time on issues affecting the state.

5:30 p.m.

Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens will face a court appearance March 16 after being indicted by a St. Louis grand jury on a felony invasion of privacy charge.

Court records show that Greitens will appear before Circuit Judge Rex Burlison. No further details about the hearing were released.

St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner announced the indictment Thursday. She launched an investigation in January after Greitens admitted to an affair with his St. Louis hairdresser that began in March 2015. He was elected governor in November 2016.

5:15 p.m.

Some Democratic lawmakers are calling on Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens to resign or be impeached following his indictment on a felony invasion-of-privacy charge.

House Minority Leader Gail McCann Beatty said Thursday that Greitens should consider resigning. She said it "will be extremely difficult for him to effectively do his job with a felony indictment hanging over his head."

Democratic Sen. Jamilah Nasheed called on Republican House Speaker Todd Richardson to begin impeachment proceedings against Greitens. Richardson had no immediate comment.

Greitens has acknowledged having an extramarital affair in 2015.

The indictment from a St. Louis grand jury accuses Greitens of photographing a fully or partially nude woman and transmitting that image.

5 p.m.

Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens' attorney says a felony invasion of privacy charge against the Republican is "baseless and unfounded."

Lawyer Edward Dowd on Thursday said the governor is "absolutely innocent" in response to St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner's announcement of a grand jury indictment against Greitens related to his affair with a woman in 2015.

Dowd in a statement said Greitens will file a motion to dismiss the charges.

A news release from Gardner says it is a felony if a person transmits an image "in a manner that allows access to that image via a computer."

4:20 p.m.

A St. Louis grand jury has indicted Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens on a felony invasion of privacy charge related to the Republican's affair with a woman in 2015.

St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner announced the indictment Thursday. She launched an investigation in January after Greitens admitted to an affair with his St. Louis hairdresser that began in March 2015. He was elected governor in November 2016.

The woman told her husband, who was secretly taping the conversation, that Greitens took a compromising photo of her at his home and threatened to use it as blackmail if she spoke about the affair. A news release from Gardner says it is a felony if a person transmits an image "in a manner that allows access to that image via a computer."

Messages seeking comment from Greitens and his attorney were not immediately returned.

