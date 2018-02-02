Gridiron Glory: The Best of the Pro Football Hall of Fame opens at the Putnam

Are you looking for something to do this weekend to get ready for the big game? Just in time for Super Bowl weekend, the Putnam Museum kicks off its new exhibit, Gridiron Glory: The Best of the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

The touring collection, featuring hundreds of artifacts, award-winning photographs and rare footage from the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio, opens Feb. 3 at the Putnam Museum & Science Center. An exhibit-opening Tailgate Kick-off Party will take place Feb. 2 for those who want a sneak peek.

Gridiron Glory, the largest and most comprehensive exhibit to delve into America's most popular sport, offers fans an immersive experience with interactive exhibits and a 500-square-foot hometown tribute area dedicated to the Chicago Bears and Green Bay Packers.

"Sports have a way of bringing people together like none other; the love a team is passed from generation to the next. Few sports have such a storied history as football," said Kim Findlay, president and CEO of the Putnam. "Gridiron Glory has something for fans of all ages. Fans will experience the legends, the science and the passion of America's most popular sport when they come to Gridiron Glory."

The Quad Cities is one of the few metropolitan areas not home to a current NFL franchise to host this 6,000-square-foot exhibit. It was most recently displayed in Boston, Mass.

KID-FRIENDLY FUN

Visitors are encouraged to try out interactive exhibits to test their athleticism and get a feel for what players experience during training camp.

Put your vertical- and broad-jump skills to the test and see how they compare to the pros; learn the science behind throwing and test your agility. Gridiron Glory also features an exhibit to test your reaction time in a quarterback snap.

RELIVE THE GLORY DAYS OF FOOTBALL

Among the hundreds of artifacts on display is hall-of-fame running back Barry Sanders' game-worn jersey from 1997 when he became the third player in history to break the 2,000-yard rushing mark. Also on exhibit is one of the Hall of Fame's rarest documents, the 1892 accounting ledger from football's first paid player that is regarded as pro football's "birth certificate."

Other football mementos included in the exhibit are a Vince Lombardi Trophy, authentic interactive instant replay booth, Knute Rockne's 1919 Massillon Tigers helmet, Jim Brown's game-worn jersey, Jerry Rice's career touchdown receptions record football and Emmitt Smith's rushing record game artifacts.

MORE FOOTBALL FUN

The opening of the exhibit is far from where the fun ends. Also planned are a trivia night on March 3, a youth day on April 28 and a rooftop concert planned for May. A movie series will showcase football classics every Saturday through June 2 — featuring films such as "Rudy," "Remember the Titans" and "The Longest Yard," all on the museum's GIANT Screen Theater.

The cost of the exhibit plus general admission is $7 for Putnam members and $15 for nonmembers. Military, seniors and college students get in for $6 with a membership and $13 for nonmembers. Youth admission (age 3-18) is $5 with a membership and $12 for nonmembers. Anyone wearing their favorite team's logo wear receives $1 off. Find out more at putnamgridiron.org.

Additionally, museumgoers who purchase tickets for the traveling Pro Football Hall of Fame exhibit at the Putnam can enter into a drawing to win a La-Z-Boy recliner, to be held June 4. Check with the ticketing counter to enter; visitors must be 18 years or older to enter this contest sponsored by La-Z-Boy.