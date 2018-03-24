Groundbreaking ceremony set for Davenport Readiness Center

The Iowa National Guard will hold a groundbreaking ceremony next week for a new center in Davenport.

The ceremony for the new Davenport Readiness Center will take place Wednesday morning. Iowa National Guard senior leaders and representatives from federal, state, and local governments will participate. The ceremony is open to the public.

The one-story, 86,000-square foot building will be located on a 37-acre site and will feature an assembly hall, offices, classrooms, physical fitness space, a kitchen and vehicle maintenance training bays. The space is also designed for community use and can be used to provide shelter during natural disasters.

Construction of the $23 million project will begin immediately following the groundbreaking. Completion anticipated in the spring of 2019.