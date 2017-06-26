Watch Live: Groundbreaking for I-74 bridge

The I-74 Bridge has had quite the history of uniting the Quad Cities and now a new chapter is about to be written.

The original span on the I-74 bridge opened to traffic in 1935. It took 25 years for the second span to open in 1960.

The time has now come to replace the landmark. The bridge is being replaced not only because of its age, but because it is over capacity with nearly 70,000 vehicles crossing it each day.

On Monday, June 26, 2017, the governors of Iowa and Illinois are meeting in Berttendorf to attend the groundbreaking for the new I-74 bridge. It's been a long road to get to where we are now.

The initial environmental study for the $1.4 billion project was submitted in 2005. A proposed site was selected in 2012, but the state of Illinois said it couldn't afford to fund the project and the Iowa Department of Transportation pulled it's funding, as well.

Funding got back on track in 2013. Construction was well underway in 2014 on nearby roads and ramps in Moline and Bettendorf.

Businesses in the path of the new bridge were relocating and by 2015, demolition started on some of those facilities.

It wasn't just businesses that needed to move to make way for the development, it was wildlife, as well. In 2016 environmental crews finished moving 450,000 mussels to a better habitat and safely out of the path of construction.

2016 also saw the start of what's called 'pre-staging' work. Crews prepared travel lanes for the first phase of construction.

The work is set to start in the water next month, with one side of the bridge expected to be up by December of 2019. The full project is expected to be complete 2021.