Groundbreaking for Moline High School Bartlett Performing Arts Center

Officials organized a ceremonial groundbreaking for the new Moline High School Bartlett Performing Arts Center on Tuesday, January 9 at 4:30 p.m. The center is made possible through a partnership between Moline-Coal Valley School District 40 and the Robert E. Bartlett Family Foundation. Officials say it will not only increase educational opportunities for Moline High School students and staff, but it will also bring the Moline community a cultural venue by welcoming more outside performers.

The project includes over 35,000 square feet in renovations and a 10,000-square foot addition feature, a complete gut and remodel of the 60-year-old auditorium. Work includes advanced audiovisual and lighting systems, handicap upgrades, and stadium-style seating that improves audience views to the stage.

Other spaces included in the project are a music room, choral room, scene shop, dressing rooms, practice rooms, concessions area, and a multipurpose room for smaller performances. The corridor that connects the existing facility with the addition features a “river wall” that designers say was inspired by Moline’s location amid two rivers.