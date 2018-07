It may be a place to slide into bases, but the TBK Sports Complex in Bettendorf will soon also feature a luxury hotel.

A groundbreaking event was held Wed. July 25, 2018, for a new Cambria Hotel, the first of its kind to open in Iowa.

According to a news release, the 112-room hotel will feature contemporary guest rooms with spa-like bathrooms and plush bedding as well as meeting space.

It's expected to open in the summer of 2019.

The TBK Sports Complex includes