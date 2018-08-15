Group keeps pressure on Davenport to kill changes to Civil Rights Commission

People who oppose the proposed changes to the Davenport Civil Rights Commission are keeping the pressure on city council.

Wednesday, a group calling themselves “Fight for Civil Rights” stood outside city hall holding signs saying “My Family Fights 4 Civil Rights” and “1960s no 2018, Still Marching 4 Civil Rights.”

Last week, Aug. 8, Davenport City Council voted to table an ordinance that would change the Davenport Civil Rights Commission’s name to Human and Civil Rights Agency and add a governing board made up of three city council members.

The city has said the new agency would improve accountability. Protestors call it illegal and say it should have been voted down entirely, not tabled.

“We’re woke, we see what they’re trying to do and we don’t want it,” said Karene Nagel who opposes the changes.

The group plans to protest every city council and committee of the whole meeting until the ordinance is voted down. The city will revisit the issue at the Sept. 12 committee of the whole meeting.

