Group of Republican Senators pushing to cancel August break

A group of Republican senators, including Iowa Senator Joni Ernst, are urging majority leader Mitch McConnell to cancel the senate's scheduled August break.

FILE - In this April 4, 2017, file photo, the Capitol is seen at dawn in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

The letter they sent to McConnell on June 30 says, in part:

"Our current Senate calendar shows only 33 potential working days remaining before the end of the fiscal year. This does not appear to give us enough time to adequately address the issues that demand immediate attention. Therefore, we respectfully request that you consider truncating, if not completely foregoing, the scheduled August state work period, allowing us more time to complete our work."

Click here to view the full text of the letter.