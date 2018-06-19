Group pushes for new school district despite being removed from possible school closures

A Blue Grass parent who is trying to form a new school district and leave the Davenport district says their group is still gathering petitions. Blue Grass elementary is off the list of possible schools to close.

“Davenport doesn't see the importance of this school and what Blue Grass and Buffalo brings to the communities out here. They are only doing it as a budget issue,” said Kim Varner, a parent.

Varner says she hopes the Davenport School District will see the impact Buffalo Elementary brings to the community and not look at closing it. Prior to Buffalo Elementary being added to the list of schools.

The district was looking to close Blue Grass, but that school isn't on the list to close anymore. She says she knows first-hand what worry the community is feeling.

“Their decision to close a school in a small rural community really has an effect on the citizens that live out here, the property values, and the kids,” said Varner.

Since May Varner and other volunteers have been going door to door to get signatures in support of forming a new school district called “West Scott,”.

She says their goal is to combine students from Walcott, Blue Grass, and Buffalo. So far, the group has over 600 signatures. She says she's grateful for the community's support.

“It gives us a lot of hope that this can happen. We just want to do this for the students and make this community that much tighter and make our education that much better,” said Varner.

They say they plan to take their petitions to the AEA. If their petitions pass, they say they would leave the Davenport district and not have to worry about things like possible school closures.

“It's important that we create our own school district out here, where we have the autonomy to do what’s best for our community and our schools,” said Varner.

The Davenport School District needs to cut 20-million dollars over the next five years. They believe closing a school would save around 1.3 million dollars.

“We are never going to make everybody happy, we are going to do the best we can. I do hope that we come up with a long-term solution, so we are not in this position again,” said Allison Beck, school board member.

Varner says they plan to go door to door in Buffalo on Monday. Davenport’s final public forum on school closures is September 5th at North High School. The board has to make its final decision about a week after that.