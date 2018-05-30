Group working to build veterans memorial site for city

A group of citizens in Illinois City is working to build a veterans memorial for the town. Currently, the only veteran’s memorial site they have sits in the cemetery.

“I didn't mind serving my country,” said Kevin Killkenny, president of the Illinois city veteran’s memorial committee.

It’s a choice Kevin Killkenny chose. Putting his life on the line for his country.

“Yes I was on a submarine during the Vietnam war,” said Killkenny.

He says he was fortunate enough to come home. Even after leaving the navy, serving and giving back is something, he still enjoys. That's why he didn’t mind forming a committee when a community member was interested in seeing a veteran’s memorial built in Illinois City.

“Gives me the opportunity to continue to serve my community, my state, and my nation,” said Killkenny.

Right now, the only veteran’s memorial site the city has is a marker in their local cemetery. That reads “In memory of all veterans”. Killkenny says as a veteran himself, he knows just how meaningful this would be.

“Service to community and nation run deep in this community,” said Killkenny.

The group is currently fundraising and looking at finding a company to build the site. They plan to have it go on the corner of 124th Avenue and 238 Street, next to the fire department, which donated the space for free.

“If you see right behind me on this corner is where the memorial will be placed. This property was donated by the Illinois City Fire Department, said Killkenny.

Although the site sits empty and the only thing some may see is cement. Killkenny says they eventually hope to have it look like a headstone, which will have the names of veterans, who gave the ultimate sacrifice.

“Be reminded of the sacrifices that our fellow veterans have made,” said Killkenny.

They say their goal is to raise 20-thousand dollars. They expect to have the site completed by Veterans Day next year.

