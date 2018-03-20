Groups sue over decision to lift US ban on elephant trophies

A coalition of environmental and animal-welfare groups is challenging the Trump administration's decision to allow the importation of the heads, hides and tusks of African elephants as hunting trophies.

Four groups filed a lawsuit Tuesday against Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke over this month's announcement that the Fish and Wildlife Service will begin considering permit applications for importing body parts from sport-hunted elephants on a case-by-case basis. The agency said its decision is in response to a ruling that found procedural flaws with how the Obama administration had imposed an earlier ban, which was challenged by pro-hunting groups.

The policy change came despite tweets from President Donald Trump decrying big-game hunting as a "horror show."

Zinke recently appointed a board stuffed with trophy hunters to advise him on conserving threatened wildlife.