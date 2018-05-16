Investigation of Burlington gun thefts results in three charged

An investigation of Burlington burglaries that resulted in several stolen guns has concluded with 3 individuals charged.

On May 14th, 2018 the Des Moines County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a burglary of a motor vehicle at a residence on 75th Avenue in rural Des Moines County. It was determined that the vehicle was broken into and a handgun was stolen.

The same victim of the reported burglary on 75th Avenue had also reported a burglary of his residence on November 21st, 2017. Several firearms including 2 shotguns and an SKS rifle were reported stolen.

On November 8th, 2017, a burglary of a residence was reported on Concord Drive in Burlington. Taken in this burglary were four handguns, one AK-47 rifle, and $50 cash.

Two suspects, identified as a 17-year-old male, and 17-year-old female, were interviewed. Both juvenile suspects admitted to committing the burglary of the vehicle at the residence on 75th Avenue and stealing the handgun. The juvenile male admitted to selling the stolen handgun later in Burlington.

Des Moines County Detectives located a third suspect, Kaleb Branton, 19 years old, at his residence in Burlington. Branton admitted to aiding in committing the burglary of the vehicle on 75th Avenue in which the handgun was stolen.

Branton also admitted to committing the burglary of the residence on Concord Drive with another individual. Branton stated that he kept one of the pistols taken in this burglary and later sold it to a subject in Burlington.

Branton also admitted to committing the burglary at the residence on 75th Avenue by himself and stealing the firearms. Branton stated that he later sold these stolen firearms.

The 17-year-old male was charged with Burglary in the 3rd degree (vehicle), an aggravated misdemeanor, and Trafficking Stolen Weapons, a Class D Felony.

The 17-year-old female was charged with Burglary in the 3rd degree (vehicle), an aggravated misdemeanor.

Kaleb Branton was charged with 2 counts of Burglary in the 2nd Degree, both Class C felonies, 2 counts of Trafficking Stolen Weapons, both class D felonies, and Burglary in the 3rd Degree (vehicle), an aggravated misdemeanor.

