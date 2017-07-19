Gunfire investigation near Village of East Davenport

Gunfire ran out overnight near the Village of East Davenport.

Police say they are investigating, after getting a call around 3:38 a.m. Wed., July 19, 2017.

Officers found a car had been struck by bullets and recovered bullet casings in the area of Jersey Ridge Road near Kirkwood Blvd.

There are no reports of anyone getting hurt.

If you think you might know something about the incident, call Davenport police at 563 326-6125 or submit an anonymous tip via the mobile app entitled “CityConnect Davenport, IA”