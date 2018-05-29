Gunman fatally shot after killing three people in Belgium

12:10 p.m.

An official in the Belgian city of Liege has told The Associated Press that a gunman has killed three people. The official says that the attacker has also been killed.

Michel Firket from Liege city hall told The Associated Press that "beyond the attacker, who was shot, there are three dead, two police officials and a passer-by."

11:40 a.m.

Belgian media say a gunman has shot dead two police officers and a bystander in the eastern city of Liege. Two other people have been wounded.

State broadcaster RTBF said the shooting happened Tuesday near a cafe on the Boulevard d'Avroy.

The gunman fled the scene, taking a cleaning woman hostage at a nearby school, but he was later "neutralized," RTBF reported, quoting police and fire services.

There was no immediate indication that the incident was terror-related.

Video posted on Twitter by a person claiming to be a witness showed people running in the area. About six gunshots could be heard.

Belgian police and military have been on alert since suicide bombers killed 32 people at the Brussels airport and subway system in 2016.