Gunman leads to lockdown at Cascade schools

A man with a gun looking for his estranged wife sent schools and a daycare in Cascade into lockdown Tuesday afternoon, according to the Dubuque County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said about 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, 45-year-old Daniel Dossey entered the Casey's General Store at 717 1st Avenue E in Cascade and displayed a large handgun. They said Dossey was looking for his estranged wife, who works at the store. A clerk called police to report the incident. After learning his wife was not working, Dossey left before officers arrived.

Officers found the vehicle he had been driving outside his residence at 509 2nd Avenue NW in Cascade. While surrounding the home, officers report hearing gunfire. They then found Dossey unresponsive inside the detached garage suffering from self-inflicted injuries. No one else was at the residence.

Emergency crews took Dossey to a Dubuque hospital and then transferred him to University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City for treatment.

Deputies said Cascade High School, Cascade Elementary School, Aquin Catholic School, and Aquin Little Angels Daycare were placed in lockdown for about 30 minutes during the incident.

Officers from the Dubuque County Sheriff's Office, the Iowa State Patrol, the Cascade Police Department, the Dyersville Police Department, the Epworth Police Department, and the Jones County Sheriff's Office assisted in the incident, which remains under investigation.