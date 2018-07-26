Gunshot victim found outside of Moline Fire Station

Moline Police were called to Moline Central Fire Station Thursday evening for a man who had been shot.

It happened sometime around 7:15 p.m.

Police say the man was running with a long gun and dropped it when he located paramedics near Central Fire Station.

The man was transported to Unity Point West to be treated for a gunshot wound in his midsection.

Paramedics at Central Fire Station found themselves in a bizarre position as they rushed to treat a gunshot victim right outside their door.

"We're usually the ones traveling to the victim, not the victim coming up to us," said Moline Fire EMT Brandon Tomlin.

Tomlin and others at the station were momentarily concerned because the victim was initially carrying a long gun.

"In this day and age, you don't always know someone's intent, but it was soon clear he meant us no harm," Tomlin said.

The matter is now under investigation by Moline Police and Rock Island Police, and the agencies are working together to determine where the incident occurred and what led up to it.