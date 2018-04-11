Gunshot victim goes to Genesis, Davenport Police now looking for information from the public

The Davenport Police Department is investigating after a gunshot victim walked into Genesis West on Tuesday, April 10.

Police responded to the hospital just before 4:30 p.m. in reference to a walk-in patient who had sustained a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

After interviewing the victim, police investigated a few areas, including the 1700 block of Taylor Street for a scene provided by the victim. Officers were unable to locate any scene, along with this, officers did not receive any calls on shots being fired around that time or day.

Davenport police are still investigating the incident are encouraging the public to call or send tips in if they have any information that would help with this incident.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Davenport Police Department at 563 326-6125 or submit an anonymous tip via the mobile app entitled “CityConnect Davenport, IA” or “CrimeReports by Motorola”.