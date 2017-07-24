Gunshots fired Sunday in Davenport neighborhood

Police say several people were arguing when they arrived on scene and looked like they were getting ready to fight.

The crowd was gathered at 14th and Iowa Streets in Davenport. It's mostly a residential area with one business nearby, John's Towing.

Officers were able to disperse the crowd but a witness told them someone fired several gunshots before police arrived. Investigators canvased the area. They found casings near 300 E 14th Street, directly in front of John's Towing near the First Baptist Church.

Police said no one was hurt and no damage was reported.