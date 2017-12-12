Gunshots fired in 2 different areas of Moline

Moline Police responded to 2 different scenes where gunshots were fired on Monday, December 11, 2017, around 9 p.m.

Police say the first happened around 8:30 p.m. in a neighborhood in the 1900 block of 15th St. No injuries were reported, but casings were found in the street.

Police then got a call to the 4200 block of 22nd Ave. around 9:20 p.m. That's just off Avenue of the Cities, about a half mile from Moline High School. Once again, no injuries were reported, but casings were found at the scene.

Police tell us they do not have any suspects in either incident.

It is not known at this time whether the two incidents are related.

We expect to learn more information from police later today.