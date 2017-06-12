Gymboree files for bankruptcy

Children's clothing retailer Gymboree announced Monday it has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection. The children's clothing retailer says it expects to operate its overall business and the "majority of its stores" as usual during its financial restructuring.

According to court documents, it plans to close up to 450 of its stores. The retailer has more than 1,200 brick and mortar stores under three brands; Gymboree, Crazy 8 and Janie and Jack.

There is no word on how this will affect the Gymboree location in Davenport's Northpark Mall.