H&M Scheduled to Open August 30th

North Park Mall has confirmed that the H&M location is scheduled to open August 30th.

H & M, Hennes and Mauritz Inc., one of the world’s largest fashion retailers’ famous for offering fashion-forward apparel at affordable prices in a sustainable way, is thrilled to announce its first location in the state of Iowa in Davenport at the premier shopping destination, NorthPark Mall. Measuring approximately 20,000 square feet, the new location is set to open in the fall of 2018.

The new H&M location will offer Davenport residents a one-stop shopping destination for quality clothing for the whole family, with collections for ladies, men and teens, as well as separate “store within a store” sections for accessories. The NorthPark Mall location will also carry the H&M Kids collection for newborns to 14 year olds. The breadth and variety of H&M collections make it easier for any consumer to find fashionable products, no matter their personal style. With an emphasis on design, quality, and sustainability, H&M offers inspiring, high fashion at an unbeatable value.

H&M prides itself on its support of local economies by adding jobs with each new location. As a continuously expanding brand, H&M constantly searches for new talent to grow within the company. With the opening of the NorthPark Mall location, H&M is proud to add approximately 20 employees to the current, ever-expanding total of approximately 16,000 U.S. employees. In 2017, H&M was the highest ranked fashion retailer on Forbes America’s Best Employers list and was named on Business of Fashion’s list of Best Companies to Work for in Fashion. For available job opportunities, please visit career.hm.com.

Sustainability is an integral part of H&M. The brand is growing and making significant long-term investments for sustainable development. In 2013, H&M launched Garment Collecting, an in-store clothing recycling project and was the first global fashion company to implement such a program. In 2017 alone, H&M U.S. diverted over 2.5 million lbs. of unwanted textiles from landfills.

Since H&M opened the doors to its first U.S. store 17 years ago, the U.S. has been one of the retailer’s most successful markets. H&M is proud to offer U.S. consumers quality fashion at competitive prices at its 522 locations across the country, and looks forward to continued expansion at the best properties worldwide.