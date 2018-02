The marketing manager for NorthPark mall tells KWQC that H&M will be opening in the fall of 2018.

We have reached out to H&M management for further details and are waiting for more information.

H&M is a Swedish multinational clothing-retail company that sells clothing for men, women, teenagers and children.

Stay tuned to KWQC-TV6 and kwqc.com for updates as we receive them.