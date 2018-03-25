HUndreds take the dive in final 'Polar Plunge' of the year

Hundreds took on ice cold water for the polar plunge, this Sunday. But it was all for a good cause, the plunge was all about raising money for Special Olympics, and all proceeds go to support their 780 local athletes throughout 10 counties in Western Illinois. Everyone in attendance says taking a dive into freezing cold water was well worth it.

Just ask Mark Poulous, who's apart of the Big River Recovery and Rescue team in the Quad Cities. "It means a lot to the kids, it means a lot to the community," he said.

He's got 30 years of diving experience under his belt, but he said with a little help from his friends, he's willing to take off the water gear and take a dive.

"Hopefully these guys will save me if I need to be saved and I'll plunge just like the rest of them," he said.

From Ninja Turtles, to newly weds, 205 people took the rushed into 36 degree water. Some, like the water more than others.

"My husband and I have been doing the polar plunge together for about 4 years and myself 3 before that we got married about 6 months ago this our first one together and hopefully not our last," said Mallory Hoyt-Bagby.

"I feel great I really do, I actually feel a lot better than I thought I was going to," said Sandy Seibert.

Those who plunged did so for Special Olympics, everyone here managed to raise $44,000. A proud accomplishment for plunge directors. It was a cold but rewarding moment for everyone involved.

Directors tell TV6, although they raised $44,000, $61,000 was the target, but they say they'll have a few more events to reach that goal, by hosting several fundraisers in the next few weeks.