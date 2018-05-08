Haagen-Dazs to give out free ice cream scoop in support of honey bees on Tuesday

As temperatures heat up, there's a free sweet treat to check out today. Participating Haagen-Dazs locations are offering a free scoop in any flavor today from 4 - 8 p.m. You can get the scoop in a sugar cone, cake cone or cup.

The buzz behind free cone day, support our honey bees.

The ice cream maker says the honey bee population is disappearing at alarming rates.

As part of free cone day, customers are encouraged to check out their information on how to donate to honey bee research.

Haagen-Dazs has donated over $1-million to the cause over the past 10 years.