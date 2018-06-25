Habitual offender sent to prison for theft

Steven Leroy Adcock, 47, of Muscatine pleaded guilty to theft in the second degree as a habitual offender.

An investigation by the Muscatine County Sheriff's Office showed that Adcock had been in possession of stolen property valued in excess of $1,000.

Adcock has a criminal history including felony convictions for theft, burglary, and eluding law enforcement officers.

Adcock waived his right to a delay in sentencing and was sentenced to an indeterminate term of not to exceed 15 years. The sentence will be served consecutively to a parole violation.

