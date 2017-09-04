Haley: US to push for more North Korea sanctions

South Korea's military conducted a live-fire exercise early Monday in response to North Korea's latest nuclear test.

The combined drill, carried out by the South Korean army and Air Force and intended to simulate a strike on North Korea's nuclear test site, involved surface-to-surface ballistic missiles and F-15K fighter jets hitting targets off the east coast of South Korea, according to a statement form the country's Joint Chiefs of Staff.

U.N. Security Council members are calling for further sanctions against North Korea. Monday's emergency meeting was scheduled after the North said it detonated a hydrogen bomb underground on Sunday.

It also comes six days after the Council strongly condemned Pyongyang's "outrageous" launch of a ballistic missile over Japan.

U.S. Ambassador Nikki Haley says the council must adopt the strongest diplomatic measures.



Haley says the United States will circulate a draft resolution this week pushing further sanctions against North Korea.

Haley made the comments Monday at the end of an emergency U.N. Security Council meeting during which members condemned North Korea's latest nuclear test.

The session was called after North Korea said it detonated a hydrogen bomb underground on Sunday.

