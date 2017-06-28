Half a dozen people arrested in meth bust in Iowa

On Wednesday, June 28, 2017, nearly two dozen federal search warrants were executed in a methamphetamine distribution investigation.

Twenty-three search warrants were executed in all, most of them in Des Moines. Officers arrested six people as a result. The search warrants were for:

•5600 block of Douglas Avenue, Des Moines

• 1800 block of Frazier Avenue, Des Moines

• 1000 block of East Walnut Street, Des Moines

• 3900 block of Southeast 25th Street, Des Moines

• 600 block of 22nd Street, West Des Moines

• 2000 block of 7th Street, Des Moines

• 1000 block of East 7th Street, Des Moines

• 2300 block of Morton Avenue, Des Moines

• 2200 block of East Grand Avenue, Des Moines

• 1900 block of East 22nd Street, Des Moines

• 500 block of Northeast Jacob Street, Grimes

• 3700 block of East Sheridan Avenue, Des Moines

• 4300 block of Parkridge Avenue, Pleasant Hill

• 800 block of East 6th Street North, Newton

• 2900 block of Indianapolis Avenue, Des Moines

• 1200 block of East Emma Avenue, Des Moines

• 3600 block of Southeast 11th Street, Des Moines

• 1800 block of East Army Post Road, Des Moines

• 3300 block of 1st Street, Des Moines

• 2900 block of East 22nd Court, Des Moines

• 11000 block of Northeast 166th Avenue, Maxwell

The searches at these locations were an official law enforcement action involving officers, agents, and investigators from the Des Moines Police Department (DMPD); Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF); Iowa Division of Narcotics Enforcement (DNE); Iowa State Patrol (ISP); Mid-Iowa Narcotics Enforcement Task Force – East (MINE – East); and Central Iowa Drug Task Force (CIDTF).

The following individuals were charged with conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine:

• Shannon Lee Paxton, 46, of Des Moines

• Kerry Drew Haegele, 47, of Des Moines

• Fidel Rios, Jr., 34, of Pasco, Washington

• Kira Fallis, 26, of Elkhart

• John Archer, 52, of Des Moines

• Charles Astley, 63, of Des Moines