Half million dollar lottery ticket sold in Rock Island

If you bought a Lucky Day Lotto ticket in Rock Island, you may want to check the numbers on your ticket.

Someone bought a ticket worth $500,000 in the July 11, midday drawing. The winning Quick Pick ticket was purchased at the Hy-Vee grocery store on 18th Ave. It matched all five winning numbers – 09 - 16 - 33 - 35 - 43.

The winner can claim the prize by signing and bringing the ticket to one of the Lottery’s prize centers located in Chicago, Des Plaines, Rockford, Springfield or Fairview Heights.

Winners have one year from the original drawing date to claim their prize.