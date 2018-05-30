Hall, Happ forgo NBA Draft to return for senior seasons

Tyler Hall and Ethan Happ were among the many that announced they will return to college this season and forgo the NBA Draft.

Hall, a Rock Island graduate, averaged nearly 18 points a game last season for the Montana State Bobcats. He hopes to lead Montana State to a conference title next season.



Have had some unbelievable experiences in Madison so far... coming back for one more special season. Can't wait to get back in the gym w/ the fam #OnWisconsin pic.twitter.com/Ooyx54PrB7 — Ethan Happ (@EthanHapp22) May 30, 2018

Former Rockridge standout Happ will return to Wisconsin for his senior season after testing the NBA Draft waters. He was an All-Big Ten selection the past two years.

Iowa will also return a couple key contiributors. Forward Tyler Cook and guard Isaiah Moss will both play for the Hawkeyes next season.